Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SQ. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of SQ opened at $66.48 on Monday. Block has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 86.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. Analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $338,414.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,597,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,673 shares of company stock worth $9,188,222. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Block by 3,525.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,310 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Block by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,606,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,123 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,021,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,043 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

