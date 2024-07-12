Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) is Regents of The University of California’s Largest Position

Regents of The University of California lessened its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,092,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,415,961 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital makes up 45.1% of Regents of The University of California’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Regents of The University of California owned approximately 2.59% of Blue Owl Capital worth $155,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $335,810,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $100,726,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $56,354,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $51,197,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OBDC. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Shares of NYSE OBDC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,612. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. The business had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 10%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.75%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

