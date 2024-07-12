BMO Capital Markets Boosts Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target to $7.50

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

CDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.73.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CDE

Coeur Mining Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.65. 809,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,334,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.82.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 831.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 50.0% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.