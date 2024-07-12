BMO Capital Markets Cuts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $51.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 131,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,181 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 134,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

