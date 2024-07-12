Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Down 0%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $182.80 and last traded at $183.19. Approximately 949,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,359,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Get Boeing alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.16. The company has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.