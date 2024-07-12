Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Down 71.3% in June

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the June 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 685,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Bonterra Resources stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.19. 31,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,718. Bonterra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.