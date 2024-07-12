Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Down 71.3% in June

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the June 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 685,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bonterra Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Bonterra Resources stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.19. 31,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,718. Bonterra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
