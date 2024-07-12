Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,742,160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 2,479.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after buying an additional 112,249 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $401,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,774,850,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $220,080,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $90.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4,026.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,452. The company has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,840.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,652.78. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,051.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,494.00 to $3,497.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,700.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Booking from $4,400.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,980.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.