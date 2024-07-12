BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner stock remained flat at $33.14 during trading on Friday. 594,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,704. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,147,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $973,239,000 after acquiring an additional 331,401 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,614,000 after buying an additional 948,659 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,310,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,012,000 after acquiring an additional 35,709 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,359,000 after acquiring an additional 670,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,108,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,579,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

