Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.69. 4,430,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,161,429. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Tlwm raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 13,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

