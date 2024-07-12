BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Trading 0.7% Higher

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$58.01 and last traded at C$58.00. 720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.60.

BQE Water Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$60.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.60 million, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.65.

BQE Water (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.65). BQE Water had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of C$2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.90 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at BQE Water

About BQE Water

In other news, Senior Officer Songlin Ye sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.33, for a total value of C$58,797.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,666.34. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $143,571. 53.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

Featured Stories

