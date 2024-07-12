Braemar Hotels & Resorts Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of -28.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:BHR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.18. 223,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,299. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

