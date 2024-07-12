BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRCC shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 316.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BRC by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in BRC by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.22. BRC has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $7.14.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

