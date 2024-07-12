BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRCC shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.22. BRC has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $7.14.
BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BRC
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
