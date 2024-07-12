Brett (BRETT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.12 Billion

Brett (BRETT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Brett token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Brett has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $22.67 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Brett has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Brett

Brett was first traded on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett.

Brett Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.1096612 USD and is down -8.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $32,382,001.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brett should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

