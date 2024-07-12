British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in British American Tobacco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 58.8% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,371,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,312. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

