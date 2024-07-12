Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,315

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,080 ($13.83) to GBX 1,315 ($16.84) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BVIC. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.53) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 1,263 ($16.18) on Tuesday. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 770 ($9.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,287 ($16.49). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,035.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 914.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,476.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Britvic’s payout ratio is currently 6,274.51%.

In other news, insider Rebecca Napier sold 11,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($15.06), for a total value of £137,791.92 ($176,497.91). Insiders acquired 48 shares of company stock worth $44,492 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

