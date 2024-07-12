Britvic (LON:BVIC) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,080 to GBX 1,315. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Britvic traded as high as GBX 1,287 ($16.49) and last traded at GBX 1,262 ($16.16), with a volume of 3390182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,264 ($16.19).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.53) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

In related news, insider Rebecca Napier sold 11,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($15.06), for a total value of £137,791.92 ($176,497.91). Insiders have acquired 48 shares of company stock worth $44,492 over the last quarter. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,035.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 914.09. The company has a market cap of £3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,476.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,274.51%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

