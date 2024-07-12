Broderick Brian C Acquires 27,396 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Broderick Brian C increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 382.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $16,166,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pfizer Stock Performance
PFE stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 46,615,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,098,180. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $162.40 billion, a PE ratio of -477.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69.
Pfizer Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.69.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pfizer
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.