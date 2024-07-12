Broderick Brian C Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,688,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,677. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $300.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.