Broderick Brian C Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216,602 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,839,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

