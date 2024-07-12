Brokerages Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Target Price at $14.72

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.72.

DLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get DLocal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DLO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DLocal Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,592,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,550,000 after purchasing an additional 936,558 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its holdings in DLocal by 78.4% in the first quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,491,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after buying an additional 655,548 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,096,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in DLocal by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,546,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 552,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $8.09 on Friday. DLocal has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.75.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $184.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.