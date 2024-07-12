Brokerages Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Target Price at $14.72

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.72.
DLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DLO
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DLocal Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:DLO opened at $8.09 on Friday. DLocal has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.75.
DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $184.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DLocal
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.