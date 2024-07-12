Brokerages Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Price Target at $13.64

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dun & Bradstreet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 4.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,295,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,696,000 after buying an additional 2,176,044 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 354,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 73,367 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 500,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DNB opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $12.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Free Report

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.