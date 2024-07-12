Brokerages Set Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Target Price at $128.00

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

ITGR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on Integer in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $117.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32. Integer has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average is $111.34.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Integer will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Integer by 16.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Integer by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Integer by 32.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Integer in the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Integer in the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

