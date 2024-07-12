Brokerages Set Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) PT at $14.57

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

In other news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $57,123.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,495.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $57,123.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,495.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,348.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,335 shares of company stock worth $376,316. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 21,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 39,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 38.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

