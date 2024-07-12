Brokers Set Expectations for CureVac’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CureVac in a research note issued on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CureVac’s current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CureVac’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

CVAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink cut CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CureVac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

CureVac Stock Up 5.1 %

CVAC opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. CureVac has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $732.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.64.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 million. CureVac had a negative return on equity of 49.22% and a negative net margin of 463.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CureVac by 351.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CureVac by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

