Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.97

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.97 and last traded at $45.97, with a volume of 719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 158.52 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Reinsurance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Reinsurance

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the first quarter worth about $1,335,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 3,898.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 512,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

