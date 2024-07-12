Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Down 61.6% in June

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the June 15th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Trading Down 4.7 %

BHLL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 507,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,079. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Bunker Hill Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About Bunker Hill Mining

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

