C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading 0% Higher

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.32 and last traded at $29.81. Approximately 882,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,510,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

AI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. As a group, analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

