CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $435.00 to $480.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. CACI International traded as high as $441.08 and last traded at $441.08, with a volume of 15734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $434.11.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.55.

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,990.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,990.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $1,755,028. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in CACI International by 21.4% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CACI International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at $18,360,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter valued at $18,271,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in CACI International by 293.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.83.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

