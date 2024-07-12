Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $41.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Shares of CZR traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,891,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,813. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.98.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,829,000 after buying an additional 75,898 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,505,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,826,000 after acquiring an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,616,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,633,000 after purchasing an additional 233,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,799,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

