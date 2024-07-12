Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.38

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.38 and traded as high as $7.13. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 130,468 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
