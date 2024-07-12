Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.38

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.38 and traded as high as $7.13. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 130,468 shares changing hands.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHW. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 985.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 687,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 623,778 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1,582.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 381,999 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $687,000. Flow State Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 615.1% in the fourth quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 92,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 79,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 461,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 77,561 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.