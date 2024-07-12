Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the June 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CSQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 75,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,632. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $17.61.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
