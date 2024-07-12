Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the June 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 75,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,632. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $17.61.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,691,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107,730 shares during the period. Bensler LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 883,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 65,291 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3,229.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 509,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 494,075 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1,667.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 496,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 468,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 389,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.