CalciMedica’s (CALC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CALC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Monday, April 1st. Singular Research raised shares of CalciMedica to a moderate buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

CalciMedica Stock Performance

Shares of CalciMedica stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.28. CalciMedica has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CalciMedica will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert N. Wilson acquired 8,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $27,270.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 258,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,305.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CalciMedica

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CalciMedica during the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. BML Capital Management LLC grew its position in CalciMedica by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in CalciMedica by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period.

CalciMedica Company Profile

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

