California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,106,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,343 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.52% of California Resources worth $171,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 432,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 420,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after purchasing an additional 270,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in California Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,440,000 after purchasing an additional 190,588 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in California Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,824,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,441,000 after purchasing an additional 617,084 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRC stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.38. 952,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,247. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.21 million. California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

CRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other California Resources news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

