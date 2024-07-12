Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Target Price to $3.25

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wallbox Stock Up 9.2 %

Wallbox stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Wallbox has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its stake in Wallbox by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 15,721 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Wallbox by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 198,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,923,000. 36.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wallbox

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

