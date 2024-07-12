Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $5.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.49 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.23 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.89 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.03.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CNI opened at $119.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.92. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.08%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.