Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has C$179.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$195.00.

CNR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$183.14.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNR opened at C$162.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$167.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$170.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

