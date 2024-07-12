Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises 2.6% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $33,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after buying an additional 6,835,271 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,191,000 after buying an additional 3,801,910 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $207,850,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,581,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,367,000 after buying an additional 2,018,375 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day moving average of $82.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

