Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cancom Stock Up 14.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CCCMF traded up $4.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.05. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747. Cancom has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43.
About Cancom
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cancom
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.