Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Down 90.6% in June

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the June 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cansortium Price Performance

OTCMKTS CNTMF remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,219. Cansortium has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

Cansortium Company Profile

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

