Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Down 90.6% in June

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the June 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cansortium Price Performance
OTCMKTS CNTMF remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,219. Cansortium has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.
Cansortium Company Profile
