Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $162.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W raised Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $194.21.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $183.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.84 and a 200 day moving average of $171.22. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $194.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 942 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 1,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

