Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,377,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495,303 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $205,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 53,894 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 309,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after buying an additional 55,187 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.60. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.