Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cargotec Stock Performance

Shares of Cargotec stock remained flat at $83.59 during trading on Thursday. Cargotec has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $83.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.21.

Cargotec Company Profile

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo handling solutions and services in Finland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of Asia-Pacific countries. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry.

