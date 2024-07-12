Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cargotec Stock Performance
Shares of Cargotec stock remained flat at $83.59 during trading on Thursday. Cargotec has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $83.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.21.
Cargotec Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cargotec
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.