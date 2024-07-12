Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Short Interest Up 125.0% in June

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.32. 5,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,438. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Growth Co. II

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RENE. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,021,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 696,009 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,378,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,455,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

