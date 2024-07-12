Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Increased to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s current price.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.27.

Carvana stock opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $136.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.87. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 3.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $9,407,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,917,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,942,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $9,407,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,917,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,942,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 18,100 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $2,103,944.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,449 shares in the company, valued at $104,203,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,098,946 shares of company stock valued at $236,826,806. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

