Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Down 99.2% in June

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Performance
Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $5.89.
About Cathay Pacific Airways
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cathay Pacific Airways
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.