Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Down 99.2% in June

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Performance

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

