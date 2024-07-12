CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Capitalization of $27.91 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $27.91 million and $855,360.36 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012560 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009234 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,678.31 or 0.99884864 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069016 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0348149 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $892,168.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.