Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.49

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $5.58. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 2,564 shares.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.85 million for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Free Report ) by 203.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,633 shares during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. accounts for about 0.6% of Sagil Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.