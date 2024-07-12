Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.49

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $5.58. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 2,564 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.85 million for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
