Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.59% from the stock’s current price.
CVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.96.
Cenovus Energy Stock Performance
Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.71 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7840467 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Melanie Anne Little purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,860.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 180,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.26, for a total transaction of C$5,091,508.42. Also, Director Melanie Anne Little purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.43 per share, with a total value of C$36,860.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $321,710 and sold 864,176 shares worth $22,697,316. 31.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.
