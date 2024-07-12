Centrifuge (CFG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $680,095.72

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $28.89 million and approximately $680,095.72 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 549,137,698 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 549,113,257 with 495,790,830 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.47050688 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,105,596.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

