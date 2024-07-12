Centurion Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.45 (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Centurion coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centurion has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Centurion has a market cap of $44,996.80 and approximately $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00057041 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

